Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy

A financial notice to improve issued to Berwick Academy by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Berwick Academy.

A second notice issued in February 2020 reflects the weak financial position of the Trust and continued concerns about weak financial management and governance at the Trust.

28 February 2020 Updated with a second financial notice to improve. 21 December 2018 First published.