A financial notice to improve issued to Berwick Academy by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy

PDF, 152KB, 6 pages

Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy February 2020

PDF, 178KB, 11 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Berwick Academy.

A second notice issued in February 2020 reflects the weak financial position of the Trust and continued concerns about weak financial management and governance at the Trust.

Published 21 December 2018
Last updated 28 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with a second financial notice to improve.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Ofqual statement on coronavirus
    Resources
    Statement responding to queries about coronavirus.We are working close
    Financial notice to improve: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust
    Resources
    A financial notice to improve, and subsequent letter to lift the notic
    Regional Growth Fund
    Resources
    Information on the Regional Growth Fund (RGF), including latest news a