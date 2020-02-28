A financial notice to improve, and subsequent letter to lift the notice, issued to the Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust by the Education Funding Agency.
Financial notice to improve: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust
PDF, 113KB, 4 pages
Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust
PDF, 130KB, 2 pages
This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management and governance at the Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust.
The second letter was sent to the Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust in February 2020 to lift the financial notice to improve.Published 13 February 2015
Last updated 28 February 2020
Page updated to add the letter to lift the financial notice to improve.
First published.
