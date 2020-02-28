Financial notice to improve: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust

A financial notice to improve, and subsequent letter to lift the notice, issued to the Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust by the Education Funding Agency.

Documents

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management and governance at the Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust.

The second letter was sent to the Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust in February 2020 to lift the financial notice to improve.

28 February 2020 Page updated to add the letter to lift the financial notice to improve. 13 February 2015 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Statement responding to queries about coronavirus.We are working close Resources A financial notice to improve issued to Berwick Academy by the Educati Resources Information on the Regional Growth Fund (RGF), including latest news a