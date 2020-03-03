Multiplication tables check: information for parents

Information for parents about the statutory multiplication tables check, taking place in June 2020.

This leaflet is for schools to use with parents when explaining what the multiplication tables check is.

It includes information about:

why schools are doing the check

what happens during the check

access arrangements

how the results data is used

We will publish further guidance and videos for schools at the end of March.

