Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 4 March 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 4 March 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 4 March 2020
HTML
Details
Items for further education
|Information
|helpline launched to answer questions about COVID-19 related to education
|Action
|2019 to 2020 Advanced Learner Loans performance management point 3
|Information
|adult education budget (AEB) devolution update – Sheffield City Region
|Information
|access to the ESFA developer hub
|Information
|apprenticeships training provider contract extensions
|Information
|package of support for colleges to strengthen leadership and governance across the further education sector
|Information
|update on provider roadshows
|Information
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR) for 2018 to 2019
|Information
|earnings adjustment statement (EAS)
|Information
|support for your advanced mathematics provision
|Your feedback
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
Items for academies
|Information
|helpline launched to answer questions about COVID-19 related to education
|Information
|teachers’ pay grant and teachers’ pension employer contribution grant updates
|Information
|themes arising from ESFA’s assurance work
|Information
|national non-domestic rates (NNDR) claims online form
|Your feedback
|would you like to take part in research around education funding transparency?
|Information
|registration for the WorldSkills UK skills competitions
|Information
|The Trust Network’s national school estates conference
|Information
|new analysis suggests potential interventions to improve educational attainment of children and young people who have had a social worker
|Information
|support for your advanced mathematics provision
|Your feedback
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
Items for local authorities
|Information
|helpline launched to answer questions about COVID-19 related to education
|Action
|2019 to 2020 Advanced Learner Loans performance management point 3
|Information
|teachers’ pay grant and teachers’ pension employer contribution grant updates
|Information
|local authorities planning calendar
|Information
|adult education budget (AEB) devolution update – Sheffield City Region
|Information
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR) for 2018 to 2019
|Information
|earnings adjustment statement (EAS)
|Information
|registration for the WorldSkills UK skills competitions
|Information
|new analysis suggests potential interventions to improve educational attainment of children and young people who have had a social worker
|Information
|support for your advanced mathematics provision
|Your feedback
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns