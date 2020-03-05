Guides outlining how the Education and Skills Funding Agency calculates the adjustment of the dedicated schools grant allocation.
Recoupment is the method we use to adjust a local authority’s dedicated schools grant (DSG) allocation, when maintained schools convert to academy status.
You can read the guides to see how and when we calculate and make the adjustments in each financial year.Published 28 February 2014
