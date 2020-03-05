Technical specification and validation rules for submitting 2020 to 2021 school census data.
Documents
School census 2020 to 2021: business and technical information
Ref: DfE-00060-2020PDF, 2.71MB, 146 pages
Details
This is technical information about submitting data for the school census 2020 to 2021.
Use this if you’re a:
- supplier of software for school management information systems (MIS)
- user of school MIS software
The specification contains:
- changes to the previous year’s census collection
- what data schools should supply at school level and pupil level
- how to structure the data in XML
- how to check the data against the validation rules
Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that schools can validate the data they submit.
You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.
More guidance on submitting school census data is also available.
