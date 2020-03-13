 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Get support from your local computing hub

Details
Hits: 124
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Computing hubs offer local, tailored support to schools and colleges, to improve the teaching of computing and increase participation in computer science.

What you can get

The National Centre for Computing Education offers:

  • support from your local computing hub to access primary and secondary continuing professional development (CPD) opportunities, including a development programme designed to support teachers who want to improve their knowledge of computer science to confidently teach it at GCSE level
  • access to free, quality-assured resources aligned to the computing curriculum at key stages 1 to 4
  • training and resources for A level teachers and students through the Isaac Computer Science programme
  • local level school-to-school support from subject matter experts and through a network of Computing at School (CAS) teachers can share expertise, resources and best practice

Who can get support

The programme to help improve the delivery of computing is open to all state-funded schools and colleges in England.

Key stages 1 and 2:

Key stages 3 and 4:

Where to find a computing hub

There are 34 computing hubs in England.

Find your local computing hub and contact them directly.

What it costs

The support offered to schools by computing hubs is free of charge for eligible teachers, or at reduced cost, and is funded by the Department for Education.

All resources and online CPD are available at no cost to any teacher.

Bursaries are available for eligible primary and secondary teachers to support participation in CPD.

Find out more

Create a STEM learning account to find out more about the National Centre for Computing Education’s Teach Computing and its offer for schools, including face-to-face CPD, online training, and free online resources.

Advertisement

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Jennifer Calderbank
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Financial health notice to improve: Vision West Nottinghamshire College
Resources
A financial health notice to improve issued to Vision West Nottinghams
Financial health notice to improve: Coventry College
Resources
A financial health notice to improve issued to Coventry College by the

You may also be interested in these articles:

Further Education Sector Activity in Northern Ireland by Local Government District: 2014/15 to 2018/19
Resources
Statistical factsheet presenting analysis of Further Education sector
16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance: 2019 revised
Resources
The attainment of 16- to 18-year-olds at the end of their studies in E
Completion and attainment ready reckoner for 16 to 18
Resources
The national average attainment for each qualification included in the
Apprenticeships in England by industry characteristics 2018 to 2019
Resources
Experimental statistics on apprenticeship starts, between the 2012 to
DevOps engineer
Resources
Reference Number: ST0825Details of standardOccupation summaryThis occu
Responses to post-inspection surveys: state-funded schools
Resources
This data gives a summary of the responses Ofsted has received to key
Open consultation: Low Pay Commission consultation 2020
Resources
Summary The Low Pay Commission is seeking evidence to inform its recom
COVID-19: guidance for educational settings
Resources
Guidance for schools and other educational settings in providing advic
UK productivity analysis: March 2020
Resources
In depth analysis of UK productivity including new microdata research
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Jennifer Calderbank
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Financial health notice to improve: Vision West Nottinghamshire College
Resources
A financial health notice to improve issued to Vision West Nottinghams
Financial health notice to improve: Coventry College
Resources
A financial health notice to improve issued to Coventry College by the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page