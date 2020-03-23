Statistics on the size and characteristics of the school workforce in state-funded schools.
In 2018, we revised the regional and local authority (LA) level data on this page. To allow users to make multi-year and geographical comparisons more easily, we have now published a multi-year and multi-level file.
It includes estimates to account for schools who did not provide information in a given year for the staff headcount and full-time equivalent (FTE) numbers, so that year on year figures are comparable. Further work has also been done since the initial publication to improve the quality of the data upon which some of the other indicators were based.
Visit ‘School workforce in England: November 2018’ and select ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018’. You can also view the updated 2018 methodology note.
This publication provides a single reference for all school workforce statistics based on staff working in publicly funded schools in England.
We have updated it to include tables referring to pupil to teacher ratios.
The release also includes information underlying the national tables at:
- individual school level
- local authority level
- regional level
On 22 January 2015 we published additional tables with statistics on teachers who:
- recently entered teaching
- have left teaching
- have retired and been awarded retirement benefits
Last updated 23 March 2020 + show all updates
Added link to ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018' and the updated 2018 methodology note.
Revised underlying data files as individual schools' data on pay, sickness absence and vacancies was corrupt.
Added additional tables.
A correction has been made to the Inner and Outer London staffing figures contained within the underlying data.
This publication has been updated to include tables referring to pupil to teacher ratios.
First published.