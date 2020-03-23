Statistics on the size and characteristics of the school workforce in state-funded schools.
Main text: SFR15/2013
Main tables: SFR15/2013
Subject mapping tables: SFR15/2013
Additional tables: SFR15/2013
Underlying data: SFR15/2013 (Excel format)
Underlying data: SFR15/2013 (CSV format)
Pre-release access list: SFR15/2013
Details
In 2018, we revised the regional and local authority (LA) level data on this page. To allow users to make multi-year and geographical comparisons more easily, we have now published a multi-year and multi-level file.
It includes estimates to account for schools who did not provide information in a given year for the staff headcount and full-time equivalent (FTE) numbers, so that year on year figures are comparable. Further work has also been done since the initial publication to improve the quality of the data upon which some of the other indicators were based.
Visit ‘School workforce in England: November 2018’ and select ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018’. You can also view the updated 2018 methodology note.
On 30 April 2013 total school workforce headcount figures for the school workforce in England for November 2012 were released. These are available on this page together with comparable figures for earlier years. This release was updated on 17 July 2013 to include a file of underlying data, updated additional tables on teacher flows and retirements and additional data for pupil to teacher ratios (table 17).
The publication includes information on teacher and other school workforce staff, broken down by contract type and characteristics including gender, age and ethnicity. It also includes information on teachers’ pay and allowances, teachers’ qualifications, the curriculum taught by teachers, teacher vacancies and teacher sickness absence.
Information underlying these national figures at the local authority area, regional and school level was published in July 2013.
Additional tables covering initial teacher training, teacher entrants, wastage and turnover, flows, teacher retirements and out-of-service teachers aged under 60 were also published with this statistical first release on the 30 April 2013.
Richard Howe
01325 735470
Published 30 April 2013
Last updated 23 March 2020 + show all updates
Added link to ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018' and the updated 2018 methodology note.
The underlying data was revised because one of the ratios was originally calculated as the ratio of ‘teachers to teaching assistants’ but has been recalculated to be consistent with the 2 previous years which was the ratio of ‘teaching assistants to teachers’ (the other way round). It was originally calculated correctly but has been revised to allow users compare data over the years.
Replaced underlying data file to fix incorrect coding within the data files relating to statutory low age, statutory high age and school phase.
First published.