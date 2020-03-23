Provisional statistics on the size and characteristics of the school workforce in state-funded schools.

In 2018, we revised the regional and local authority (LA) level data on this page. To allow users to make multi-year and geographical comparisons more easily, we have now published a multi-year and multi-level file.

It includes estimates to account for schools who did not provide information in a given year for the staff headcount and full-time equivalent (FTE) numbers, so that year on year figures are comparable. Further work has also been done since the initial publication to improve the quality of the data upon which some of the other indicators were based.

Visit ‘School workforce in England: November 2018’ and select ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018’. You can also view the updated 2018 methodology note.

The annual school workforce census replaces several other data collections and includes a wider range of information than was previously available from the form 618g and school census information that it replaces.

The publication includes information on teacher and other school workforce numbers, broken down by contract type and characteristics including gender, age and ethnicity. It also includes information on teachers pay and allowances, teachers’ qualifications, the curriculum taught by teachers and teacher vacancies.

Tables 12 and 13 were revised on 11 May 2011. Table 12 has been revised as psychology figures had previously been omitted from the other social studies category. Table 13 has been revised to remove a small number of teachers that were not teaching pupils in year groups 11 to 13. In most cases this has generated differences of less than half a percentage point and the presented confidence intervals have not changed.

Tables 17 and 18 were added to the SFR on 20 July 2011 together with additional descriptions and notes to editors relevant to these tables. These tables cover pupil-to-teacher ratios, and teacher sickness absence.

Revisions were made to table 2 for nursery and primary teacher numbers for the 2009 historic data provided for comparison purposes. In addition a very small change was made to the total average salary figures for men and women in academies in table 9. These changes do not affect the overall totals in these tables.

Files of data underlying this SFR at regional, local authority area and school level have been added on the 20 July. The following breakdowns are included in these files. For further information please see the metadata file that is included.

schools’ workforce size

characteristics of school teachers include indicators on age, gender and ethnicity

characteristics of teaching assistants and non-classroom based support staff

average salary of teachers

proportion of teaching staff on the various pay scales

sickness absence and the number of days lost to absence

number and proportion of vacancies and/or temporary filled posts

Additional tables covering initial teacher training, teacher entrants, wastage and turnover, flows, teacher retirements and out-of-service teachers aged under 60 were added on 23 February 2012.

