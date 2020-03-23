Form to nominate exceptional teachers for an appreciation letter at retirement from the Secretary of State for Education.
Documents
Nomination form for retirement letter
ODT, 45.8KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Nomination form for retirement letter
MS Word Document, 67.7KB
Instructions for nominating a retiring teacher for letter of thanks
PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Details
This guidance is for:
- headteachers
- teachers
- governing bodies
- dioceses
- local authorities
Submit your nomination form at least 12 weeks before you need to present the letter to the teacher.
Send completed nomination forms to:
Teachers’ Pension Policy Team
Department for Education
Bishopsgate House
Feethams
Darlington
DL1 5QE
Published 22 April 2012
Last updated 23 March 2020 + show all updates
Updated nomination guidance and form.
First published.
