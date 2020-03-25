Referral forms for an allegation of serious misconduct by a teacher.
Teacher misconduct referral form for use by employers
Teacher misconduct referral form for use by members of the public
These forms are for employers (including employment or supply agencies) and members of the public who wish to refer an allegation of serious misconduct by a teacher in England.Published 2 June 2014
