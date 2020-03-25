SLC issues guidance for repayment customers and answers common questions related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

My UK salary has dropped or ceased. What will happen with my student loan repayments?

The amount you repay depends on what you earn. This means that if your salary decreases then your student loan deductions will decrease too.

If your salary falls below the repayment threshold, you won’t have any deductions taken. You don’t have to do anything. It’s all done automatically for you.

I live overseas, do I still need to make monthly repayments?

The amount you repay depends on what you earn. This means that if your salary decreases then your student loan repayments will decrease too.

If the current situation with Covid-19 means that you’re no longer earning or your income has dropped, you can let us know by updating your employment details.

If you no longer earn above the threshold for your country of residence, you won’t have to make any repayments.

Can I still contact you if I need help?

Following the most recent Government guidance, we are having to change the way we deliver our services. To enable us to do this as quickly as possible, we are closing our customer contact centres temporarily. This means you won’t be able to contact us via phone or social media.

We will continue to update you on this and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Will my student loan balance accrue interest in this period?

Your student loan balance will continue to accrue interest.

If you’re a Plan 1 customer, your interest rate is the Bank of England Base Rate + 1 percent. This means your current interest rate is 1.75%.

If you’re a Plan 2 customer, your interest rate is based on your income and whether you’re still studying. Learn more about Plan 2 interest rates.

