Advice for educational settings, and their students and staff, who are travelling or planning to travel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Follow this advice if you are a member of staff or student in an educational setting and you are:
- overseas
- planning to travel within the UK
- planning to travel overseas
Last updated 25 March 2020 + show all updates
Updated information for overseas trips currently taking place for under 18s, students and staff considering travelling overseas, students and staff already overseas, and Erasmus+ students.
