Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19): business support grant funding - guidance for local authorities

Details
Guidance for local authorities setting out details of the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF).

Documents

Small Business Grant Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF) guidance - version 3

PDF, 273KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance sets out details and eligibility criteria for:

  • the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF)
  • the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF)

It informs local authorities about the operation and delivery of the 2 funding schemes.

The guidance applies to England only.

Updates

1 April

Updated information on:

  • state aid
  • monitoring and reporting requirements
  • post payment checks
  • eligibility of charities

25 March

Paragraph 17 updated to: Hereditaments that were not eligible for percentage SBRR relief (including those eligible for the Small Business Rate Multiplier) are excluded.

These business grant schemes were announced at Budget on 11 March 2020, and the level of funding was increased in a statement from the Chancellor on 17 March 2020.

Published 24 March 2020
Last updated 1 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated information on state aid, monitoring and reporting requirements, post payment checks, eligibility of charities.

  2. Version 3 published with updates on State Aid, monitoring and reporting requirements, new annexes on state aid, Spotlight, and post payment checks, clarification of eligibility of charities.

  3. Paragraph 17 updated to: Hereditaments that were not eligible for percentage SBRR relief (including those eligible for the Small Business Rate Multiplier) are excluded.

  4. First published.

