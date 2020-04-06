Latest from Ofqual

 
Details
Ofqual

Summer 2020 grading guidance

— News story

How GCSEs, AS & A levels will be awarded in summer 2020

Ofqual sets out details for schools, colleges, students, parents & carers on how GCSEs and A levels will be awarded following the cancellation of this year’s exams.

Two men sat opposite one another in an orange seating area, with a laptop computer between them.

— News story

Enhanced rules for performance table Technical Awards confirmed

Decisions follow an analysis of consultation responses into how qualifications listed on DfE Key Stage 4 performance tables should be regulated.

Two laptops facing two sets of hands, with a set of notes between them.

— News story

Drivers of choice for vocational and technical qualifications

Ofqual research on the factors which drive decisions in schools, colleges and training providers over which vocational and technical qualifications to offer.

Pale blue background with the words Apps and Analytics picked out in a darker blue in the centre.

— Service

Ofqual analytics and interactive apps

Our award-winning apps display data on academic and vocational qualifications. You can explore the data in different ways, for example GCSE results by year, English county and gender.

You can contact the team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Black Ask Ofqual text on yellow background

— Guidance

Ask Ofqual - common questions answered

Videos and animations to provide guidance on common questions our Public Enquiries team receive

What Ofqual does

 

The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) regulates qualifications, examinations and assessments in England.

Ofqual is a non-ministerial department.

Read more about what we do

Our management

Sally Collier
Sally Collier Chief Regulator, Ofqual
Roger Taylor
Roger Taylor Chair, Ofqual Sean Pearce Chief Operating Officer, Ofqual Dr Michelle Meadows Executive Director for Strategy, Risk and Research, Ofqual Phil Beach CBE Executive Director for Vocational and Technical Qualifications, Ofqual Julie Swan Executive Director for General Qualifications, Ofqual

Contact Ofqual

Office

Earlsdon Park
53-55 Butts Road
Coventry
CV1 3BH
United Kingdom

Email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone

0300 303 3344

In line with current public health guidance, Ofqual staff are all now working from home. We are not currently able to receive post to our office, so please do not send items by mail.

The phone line is open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm except bank holidays.

If you are calling about updated arrangements for exams in summer 2020, you can find our most recent statement in the Latest from Ofqual section. The Department for Education has also set up a coronavirus helpline for queries related to educational establishments in England - the number is 0800 046 8687.

Make an FOI request

  1. Read about the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act and how to make a request.
  2. Check our previous releases to see if we’ve already answered your question.
  3. Make a new request by contacting us using the details below.

FOI requests for Ofqual

Email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Corporate information

  1. Our organisation chart
  2. Research at Ofqual
  3. Statistics at Ofqual
  4. Media enquiries
  5. Our governance
  6. Complaints procedure

Jobs and contracts

  1. Procurement at Ofqual
  2. Jobs

Read about the types of information we routinely publish in our Publication scheme. Our Personal information charter explains how we treat your personal information.

