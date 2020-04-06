SLC issues guidance on how students should contact them during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Our phone lines have reopened but we’re offering a partial service at the moment. Due to the very large number of calls we are receiving, it will take longer than usual to get through. Please consider calling back later or reading our FAQs.
Please be aware that we have fewer colleagues than usual answering phones right now because of the COVID-19 outbreak. To help us to support those in the most urgent need please don’t call if you can avoid it.
If you have a general question about student finance we’ve included links to online resources you might find helpful.
If you want to update your details, change your password or make a change to your application you can do this by logging in to your student finance account.
If you want to know how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect your student finance go to www.gov.uk/slc to check our latest guidance for prospective students, current students and repayment customers.
Student Finance England
For general information, you can check:
- www.gov.uk/studentfinance
- www.gov.uk/postgraduateloan
- www.gov.uk/advancedlearnerloan
- www.thestudentroom.co.uk/studentfinance
- our Twitter and Facebook pages, and our YouTube channel
Full-time and part-time undergraduate students
0300 100 0607
Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm
It’s taking a little longer to get our Disabled Students’ Allowances (DSAs) team set up. We’re hoping to have their line open from Tuesday 7 April.
Postgraduate Master’s and Doctoral Loans
0300 100 0031
Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm
Advanced Learner Loan
0300 100 0619
Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm
Student Finance Wales
For general information, you can check:
- www.studentfinancewales.co.uk
- our Twitter and Facebook, and our YouTube channel
Full-time and part-time undergraduate students
0300 200 4050
Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm
Postgraduate Master’s and Doctoral Loans
0300 100 0494
Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm
Education Maintenance Allowance and Welsh Government Learning Grant FE
0300 200 4050
Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm
Student Finance Northern Ireland
For general information, you can check www.studentfinanceni.co.uk
Our lines are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re working hard to get the lines open as soon as possible. We know this is frustrating for you, so we really appreciate your patience and understanding.
Full-time undergraduate applications for the 2020 to 2021 academic year are now open. Go to www.studentfinanceni.co.uk and sign in to apply.
EU students
Student Finance Services
0141 243 3570
Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm
Please note, this line is only for students who can’t get student finance through Student Finance England, Student Finance Wales or Student Finance Northern Ireland.
If you’re not sure if this is you, and you normally live in:
- England, go to www.gov.uk/student-finance/who-qualifies
- Wales, go to www.studentfinancewales.co.uk/eu
- Northern Ireland, go to www.studentfinanceni.co.uk/types-of-finance/undergraduate/full-time
Repayments
For general information you can check:
- www.gov.uk/repaying-your-student-loan
- our Twitter and Facebook pages
Our lines are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re working hard to get the lines open as soon as possible. We know this is frustrating for you, so we really appreciate your patience and understanding.
Customer Relations
Our lines are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re working hard to get the lines open as soon as possible. We know this is frustrating for you, so we really appreciate your patience and understanding.
Report Suspected Fraud
Counter Fraud Services
0300 100 0059
Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm