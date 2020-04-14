A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for children looked after continuously for at least 12 months.

CLA outcomes 2019: main text

PDF, 800KB, 24 pages

CLA outcomes 2019: national tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.6MB

CLA outcomes 2019: underlying data

ZIP, 115KB

CLA outcomes 2019: pre-release access list

HTML

This statistical release provides information at national and local authority level on the outcomes for children looked after (CLA) continuously for at least 12 months at 31 March 2019.

The outcome measures cover:

  • educational attainment (at key stage 1, key stage 2 and key stage 4)
  • special educational needs
  • absence from school
  • exclusions from school
  • destinations from school (published for first time)

The national tables include comparisons to children in need and non-looked after children.

Local authority data is published within the underlying data.

Statistics on educational attainment (at key stage 2 and key stage 4) of previously looked after children who left care through an adoption, special guardianship order (SGO) or child arrangements order (CAO) are due to be published as additional tables in May 2020.

Looked-after children statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

David Collinge 01325 340886

Published 26 March 2020
Last updated 14 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Underlying data' to include minor changes to the key stage 2 eligible population.

  2. First published.

