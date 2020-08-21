Information for students about GCSEs, AS and A levels and other qualifications in 2020.

Frequently asked questions for students receiving GCSE, AS and A level awards, and other qualifications in summer 2020.

It includes information on:

  • AS and A level results
  • GCSE results
  • BTECs and vocational qualifications
  • higher education applications and clearing
Published 21 August 2020