Information on independent fostering agencies and voluntary adoption agencies in England for 2017 to 2020.

Documents

Adoption and fostering agency data as at 31 March 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 219KB

Adoption and fostering agency data as at 31 March 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 226KB

Adoption and fostering agency data as at 31 March 2018

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 127KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Adoption and fostering data as at 31 March 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 130KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

We first published this data on fostering and adoption agencies in 2016 as a result of a Freedom of Information (FoI) request. We have continued to update the data for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

We now include this data in our national children’s social care statistics.

Published 7 September 2017
Last updated 8 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Published data as at 31 March 2020.

  2. Published dataset as at 31 March 2019.

  3. First published.

    Entries for GCSE: autumn 2020 exam series
    Resources
    The number of entries for GCSE in the autumn exam series in England.Th
    Entries for AS and A level: autumn 2020 exam series
    Resources
    The number of entries for AS and A level in the autumn exam series in
    Appeals for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2020
    Resources
    Statistics on the number of appeals against results for GCSEs, AS and