38 Malaysians receive the UK Government’s prestigious Chevening scholarship, enabling them to pursue their postgraduate studies in the UK during the 2020/21 academic year.
The Chevening award is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, administered by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Generous local corporate partners include CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, the Prudence Foundation (community investment arm of Prudential), Yayasan Khazanah and the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation. British universities are also providing additional funding in support of the Chevening programme.
His Excellency Charles Hay MVO, British High Commissioner to Malaysia, hosted a pre-departure reception for the scholars today. He said:
The global pandemic did not put a stop to the UK Chevening scholarships programme this year. Through Chevening, we are giving Malaysia’s brightest an opportunity to attain a world class education in the UK. The UK is investing in the next generation of Malaysians who will return to the country and contribute to the future of Malaysia.
The UK Government and the UK education sector are working together to ensure the health and safety of all international students in the UK. You can expect to undertake your studies with a combination of online and in-person learning, receive wellbeing support from your respective university and the Chevening Secretariat, as well as up-to-date guidance from Study UK.
Today’s event coincides with the start of the new Chevening application cycle, and the High Commissioner invited applications ahead of the deadline on 3 November 2020. More information is available on Chevening Malaysia.
The current batch of scholars will be heading to the UK as early as September this year to pursue a wide range of postgraduate programmes at top UK universities, including in subjects such as climate change, environment, law, development, human rights, public policy, arts and journalism.
Scholar Surendran Chelliah R Karunairajah from the Ministry of Health said:
I applied for the Chevening scholarship because I wanted to be part of a global network seeking to be a high impact force for positive change. I chose to do my MSc in Climate Change, Management and Finance at Imperial College Business School because of its inter-disciplinary approach in addressing issues on climate change and sustainability for business. Additionally, the UK itself is a focal point of global thought leadership and action in the field of climate change.
Another scholar Maizatul Khairani who will be attending Royal Holloway said:
As a prestigious award, Chevening opens the opportunities for a professional like me to challenge myself as a future leader, strengthen my knowledge, and develop global networking with the Chevening community. To study Information Security in the UK is the right decision considering the UK is the highest-ranking nation in cyber security commitment with the best quality institutions in this specific area.
Scholar Adeline Ng Kai Wen said:
Pursuing a master’s degree from a world-renowned university is an ambitious dream of mine made come true by the commitment of Chevening in supporting future leaders. I chose to study the Masters of Environment and Development at King’s College London as the environment is a critical factor that affects our livelihood and wellbeing. I think the opportunity to be in the UK when it hosts COP26 in 2021 will be a unique added experience that I look forward to being a part of.
Scholar Tengku Muhd Muzaffar Bin Tengku Muda from Terengganu will be studying a Master’s in Finance at the Lancaster University said:
Chevening is beyond a scholarship. It is an avenue crafted to promote intelligence and exchanging thoughts within its broad community. Considering London City as the world financial hub, the country provides greater access to critical knowledge and dynamic exposure which shall benefit us; the financial enthusiasts.
Sarawakian scholar Venessa Sambai who will be attending University of York to study Social Justice and Education said:
I am very appreciative of the opportunity awarded to me by the Chevening scholarship. I look forward to deepening my knowledge and skills with other academics in the UK, particularly on social class and mobility through education.
Malaysia is the second largest recipient of Chevening awards in ASEAN and there are already over 1,700 Chevening alumni in Malaysia.Published 9 September 2020