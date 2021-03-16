Support and training materials for schools to help train teachers on relationships, sex and health education.

From September 2020 all schools must consider the statutory guidance when teaching relationships, sex and health education.

Working with subject experts ( ODS , 5.92KB), we have developed these training modules to help schools:

improve teacher knowledge and confidence when teaching this curriculum

develop and plan their curriculum

At all times when developing curriculum and teaching relationships, sex and health education, maintained schools must comply with their duties under the 1996 Education Act regarding political impartiality. The local authority, governing body and head teacher must:

forbid the pursuit of partisan political activities by junior pupils

forbid the promotion of partisan political views in the teaching of any subject in the school

take reasonably practicable steps to secure that where political issues are brought to the attention of pupils, they are offered a balanced presentation of opposing views

You should be aware that the meaning of political issues does not refer solely to the discussion of party politics. Schools are advised to consider the range of issues on which there could be political views, which may include global affairs, equalities issues, religion and economics.

The Independent School Standards, which apply to all independent schools (and most of which apply to academies) have similar provisions relating to the promotion of partisan political views and offering a balanced presentation of opposing views.

Delivery during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

You may need to consider the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak when delivering the curriculum. In particular, you should ensure you adhere to health and safety and safeguarding policies.

Some of the issues covered in these modules may prompt pupils to raise questions specific to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Teachers may want to discuss how such questions should be addressed.

Develop your curriculum

We are providing information to help school leaders plan and develop their curriculum to make sure it follows the new statutory guidance.

This includes guidance on:

curriculum planning

creating an inclusive classroom

developing a policy for the new curriculum

adapting an existing programme of study

Plan your relationships, sex and health curriculum.

Engaging with parents and carers

When planning your curriculum, you must engage parents and carers about your relationships and sex education curriculum. It is important that you set out your approach to the subjects fully and clearly. See engaging parents with relationships education policy for more information. Although aimed at primary schools, much of this guide is applicable to secondary schools.

Consider using our guides for parents to help communicate with them about the new curriculum and what it includes.

When planning their curriculum, state-funded schools should be mindful of the requirement under the Human Rights Act 1998 to respect the right of parents to ensure education and teaching in conformity with their own religious and philosophical convictions, and all schools should be mindful of their duties under the Equality Act 2010.

Train teachers on relationships, sex and health education

We have designed these training modules so subject leads or other staff members can train groups of teachers in a variety of ways.

Each module contains:

key knowledge and facts to help teach the statutory guidance

activities and templates to help run a training session

guidance to help teachers tackle difficult questions

The training modules have been split into different topics within the curriculum. You should adapt the slides and activities to fit your school.

Several of these topics are closely related, you should consider this when planning your curriculum and lesson plans.

Primary teacher training modules

This training module includes information on making an emergency call and concepts of basic first aid.

This training module includes information on boundaries, privacy and feeling unsafe and asking for help and support.

This training module includes information on ways of making and choosing friends, online friendships, working through problems and the characteristics of friendships.

This training module includes information on physical and emotional changes in puberty, including menstrual wellbeing.

This training module includes information on legal and illegal harmful substances and associated risks.

This training module includes information on the different types of family, healthy family life and marriage.

This training module includes information on signs of physical illness, sun safety, sleep, dental health, personal hygiene and allergies.

This training module includes information on a healthy diet, understanding calories, planning healthy meals and the impacts of unhealthy diets.

This training module includes information on internet use, rationing and risk, online relationships, privacy and understanding online information.

This training module includes information on talking about emotions, self-care techniques, isolation and loneliness, the impact of bullying and getting help and support.

This training module includes information on understanding how people behave online, cyberbullying and keeping safe online.

This training module includes information on active lifestyles, the benefits of physical activity and the risks of an inactive lifestyle.

This training module includes information on bullying, stereotypes and the importance of respect.

Secondary teacher training modules

This training module includes information on basic treatment for common injuries, life-saving skills including CPR and understanding defibrillators.

This training module includes information on consent and communicating consent, sexual consent, abuserape and sexual assault, honour-based violence and forced marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), grooming coercion and harassment.

This training module includes information on physical and emotional changes in puberty, including menstrual wellbeing.

This training module includes information on legal and illegal drugs and their associated risks, and laws relating to these substances.

This training module includes information on committed relationships, unsafe relationships, marriage, civil partnerships and cohabitation.

This training module includes information on personal hygiene, dental health, immunisation and vaccination, sleep, self-examination and screening.

This training module includes information on understanding our diet, healthy eating choices and poor diet and health risks.

This training module includes information on social media and reality, gambling, influencers, targeted advertising and accessing support.

This training module includes information on healthy intimate relationships, sexual consent and the law, fertility and reproduction, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), contraception and sexual health advice.

This training module includes information on talking about emotions, types of mental ill-health, understanding anxiety and positive wellbeing factors.

This training module includes information on using appropriate language online, online behaviour and risks, sharing material online, harmful online content and pornography.

This training module includes information on healthy lifestyles, the risks of an inactive lifestyle, the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, mental wellbeing and activity and blood, organ and stem cell donation.

This training module includes information on healthy friendships, rights and responsibilities regarding equality, damaging stereotypes, bullying, and criminal behaviour in relationships.

Pupils with SEND

In special schools and for some pupils with special educational needs or disability (SEND) in mainstream schools, you may need to tailor content and teaching to meet the specific needs of pupils at different developmental stages.

For pupils with an education, health and care (EHC) plan, you might want to link lesson outcomes with statutory preparing for adulthood outcomes. See SEND code of practice, section 8 for more information about preparing for adulthood.

You should make sure that your teaching is:

sensitive

age-appropriate

developmentally appropriate

delivered with reference to the law

The training module on teaching RSHE to pupils with SEND (MS Powerpoint Presentation, 318KB) should help you:

understand your duties regarding SEND and relationships, sex and health education

recognise some of the challenges pupils with SEND may face in these subjects

appreciate some of the approaches you might take to mitigate these challenges

Training support for schools

We are working with teaching schools to develop a programme of training sessions to provide high-quality training and support for state-funded schools on a regional basis.

The training aims to:

increase understanding of the statutory guidance and curriculum reforms

increase confidence and subject knowledge in how to train and support schools to plan and teach high-quality relationships education, relationships and sex education and health education

develop networks and peer support mechanisms to assist schools in developing their curriculum and planning

If you’re interested, contact the lead training school in your region ( ODS , 5.55KB) for more information.

