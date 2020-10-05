Template funding agreements and contacts from the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

For each of the education and training providers it funds, the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) has in place a funding agreement or contract. The terms of the agreement or contract vary according to the type of education and/or training provision and the legal status of the entity.

The grant agreement / contract sets out:

  • the obligations of the education and training provider in return for receipt of public funding from ESFA
  • the circumstances in which ESFA will undertake intervention action in the event of educational, financial or other failure of the provider

This page contains grant funding agreements, and contracts ESFA has issued to providers (excluding academies).

Model agreements for academies are available on the following pages:

ESFA funding agreements for 2020 to 2021

Model funding agreements from Education and Skills Funding Agency for academic year 2019 to 2020

ESFA funding agreements 2019 to 2020

Model funding agreements from Education and Skills Funding Agency for academic year 2019 to 2020

ESFA funding agreements 2018 to 2019

Model funding agreements from Education and Skills Funding Agency for academic year 2018 to 2019

ESFA funding agreements 2017 to 2018

Model funding agreements from Education and Skills Funding Agency for academic year 2017 to 2018

SFA funding agreements 2014 to 2017

Legacy model funding agreements from Skills Funding Agency for academic year 2014 to 2017

SFA funding agreements 2011 to 2014

Legacy model funding agreements from Skills Funding Agency for academic year 2011 to 2014

EFA funding agreements

Legacy model funding agreements from Education Funding Agency for academic year 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017

Published 28 September 2018
Last updated 5 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have added the ESFA funding agreements and contracts for 2020 to 2021 documents to the collection

  2. We have added guidance

  3. First published.

