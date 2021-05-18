Financial data structure and guide for automating academy trust financial returns.

Guide to adopting the academies chart of accounts

Academies chart of accounts

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Account code guidance

Guide for automating the academies accounts return 2019/20

Quick start guide to automating the academies accounts return 2019/20

Introduction to the chart of accounts

The academies chart of accounts (CoA) is the Department for Education’s (DfE’s) standard for financial data that underpins the academies accounts return and budget forecast returns.

