 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sustainability

Details
Hits: 108
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Our sustainability commitment

Supporting the green industrial revolution

The prime minister recently announced a new green industrial revolution. It is essential that the UK develops the right skills to achieve the UK’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

We are playing our part in making sure that apprenticeships and technical education help achieve the by:

Setting up a green apprenticeship advisory panel

The green apprenticeship advisory panel (GAAP) will be made up of employers, supported by other key voices in this area. This will focus our efforts and make sure the right skills are in place for the future workforce to deliver the green technology shift the UK needs.

We aim to do this by enhancing our current apprenticeships to ensure that they meet the needs of the employers within the growing green economy. We will also look at creating new apprenticeship to reflect new occupations to meet the challenge to reach net carbon zero. The GAAP will work alongside the Green Jobs Taskforce recently announced by BEIS to support the drive for 2 million new green jobs by 2030.

If you are interested in being part of this please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

Creating a sustainability framework

The sustainability framework will set out the key themes for all employers to consider, no matter what sector they are in. This will be a helpful guide to ensure employers can consider how every apprenticeship can contribute to climate change goals. 

Our organisation 

A brief summary of our plans to be a more sustainable organisation is below and more detail is set out in our environmental policy. We will:

Digital skills qualifications funding: entry level and level 1
Resources
Information about the removal of ESFA post-16 funding approval from di
Ofsted to carry out thematic survey on T levels
Resources
Ofsted will carry out a survey to report on the implementation of T le
Consultation on the draft outline content for the craft and design T Level
Resources
IntroductionWe are running a consultation on the draft outline content

  • reduce our resource consumption and associated carbon emissions
  • keep paper consumption to a minimum through digital ways of working
  • promote video conferencing as the first choice for meeting purposes internally and externally
  • consider the use of public transport as the first option. We will minimise the use of vehicle hire where possible
  • consider the sustainability of our procurements

You may also be interested in these articles:

Predicting predictability
Resources
Research investigating question paper predictability and the factors t
Letter from Glenys Stacey to Gavin Williamson, 2 December 2020
Resources
Ofqual's Chief Regulator responds to The Secretary of State for Educat
Risk assessment methodology: initial teacher education
Resources
The risk assessment process that Ofsted uses to assist in scheduling i
Ofsted: phased return to inspections
Resources
Ofsted’s return to inspection in 2021 will happen in phases, with no
Multiplication tables check: IT guidance
Resources
This guidance is to help schools prepare to administer the optional mu
Initial teacher training: trainee number census 2020 to 2021
Resources
Provisional recruitment to initial teacher training (ITT) programmes i
Critical workers and vulnerable children who can access schools or educational settings
Resources
List of critical workers (key workers) and vulnerable children and you
OpenAthens announces line up for Access Lab 2021 conference
Resources
Identity and access management specialist OpenAthens has unveiled the
ICT and digital qualifications with removed funding approval
Resources
The digital and ICT qualifications at entry level and level 1 that the
Digital skills qualifications funding: entry level and level 1
Resources
Information about the removal of ESFA post-16 funding approval from di
Ofsted to carry out thematic survey on T levels
Resources
Ofsted will carry out a survey to report on the implementation of T le
Consultation on the draft outline content for the craft and design T Level
Resources
IntroductionWe are running a consultation on the draft outline content

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5154)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page