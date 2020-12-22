SLC opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period

There will be changes to our contact centre opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period. All services will be open on 29 and 30 December and full telephony services will resume on 4 January.

Information about student finance and answers to some of the most common student finance questions can be found on our websites; www.gov.uk/student-finance for customers in England, www.studentfinancewales.co.uk or students in Wales and www.studentfinanceni.co.uk for customers in Northern Ireland.

Repayment customers can also log in to the online repayment service at www.gov.uk/slc/signin

Find out more about contacting SLC here

Published 22 December 2020