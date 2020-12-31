 
Academy Fellows among those recognised in New Year’s Honours List

Congratulations to the following Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering, who have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List 2021 for their services to engineering research, industry and wider society:

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire DBE

Joanna DA SILVA OBE FREng, Director, Arup Group Ltd. For services to Engineering and International, Sustainable Development

Knight Bachelor

Lewis HAMILTON MBE HonFREng, Formula One Racing Driver. For services to Motorsports.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire CBE

Professor S Ravi Pradip SILVA FREng, Director, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey. For services to Science, to Education and to Research

Officers of the Order of the British Empire OBE

Professor Robert BUCKINGHAM FREng, Robotics Director, UK Atomic Energy Authority. For services to Robotic Engineering

Professor Mohan Jayantha EDIRISINGHE FREng, Bonfield Chair of Biomaterials, University College London. For services to Biomedical Engineering

Professor Eleanor STRIDE FREng, Statutory Professor of Biomaterials, University of Oxford. For services to Engineering

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

