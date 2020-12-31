Contact your higher education provider to check if there are any changes to your situation from 1 January 2021.

Completing your studies in the EU from 1 January 2021

  1. Ask your higher education provider whether there are any changes to your situation.

  2. Read the FCDOliving in guide for the latest information on the country you’re studying in.

You will be eligible for broadly the same support as students from the EU member state you are studying in, as long as you were living there by 31 December 2020 and meet residency requirements.

British citizens studying in the Republic of Ireland will continue to be covered by the Common Travel Area arrangements.

Erasmus+ students already studying in the EU on 1 January 2021

You should be able to continue with your placement as part of the current programme. Speak to your home provider to confirm:

  • your placement will continue
  • if anything will change including whether there will be any additional fees or visa requirements

You should make sure both your home provider and host agree that it is safe to proceed as planned during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

You may need to make changes to your plans or start your placement at a later date if the situation changes.

Contact your provider to let them know of your plans if you need to return early from your placement.

The UK will not be taking part in the future Erasmus+ programme and will be developing the new Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work abroad.

Starting a new course in the EU from 1 January 2021

Read the guidance on starting a full degree course in the EU from 1 January 2021 if you’re considering your higher education options.

Before starting your course you should take out comprehensive travel insurance while in the UK. It’s important to make sure all your health needs are covered.

Support when you’re abroad

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic you:

  • should be ready to comply with local isolation, testing or quarantine requirements
  • will need to rely on the local healthcare system

Read guidance on what you can do if you need financial help when abroad and who you can contact for support when abroad.

You can contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission or the FCDO in London on 020 7008 1500 for help or advice if you need emergency help from the UK government while overseas because:

  • the country you are in will not allow you to travel back to the UK
  • there are no commercial travel options available
