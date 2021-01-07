The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Moss Side Primary School.

ADA3680: Moss Side Primary School

PDF, 150KB, 12 pages

Decision reference: ADA3680

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – not upheld

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Lancashire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

