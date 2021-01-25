This data is published fortnightly. It gives the number of registered early years and childcare providers reporting one or more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) by week.

Documents

Reported coronavirus (COVID-19) notifications by registered early years and childcare settings

View online Download CSV 524Bytes

Details

Early years and childcare providers must notify Ofsted of any serious illness or accident to a child in their care. This includes a confirmed case of coronavirus in the setting.

Providers must notify Ofsted as soon as reasonably practical, and in any case within 14 days of the incident occurring. Notifications received in one week could represent confirmed cases which occurred during the 2 previous weeks.

If there are multiple reported cases at a setting at one time, a notification can include more than one confirmed case. This means that the number of notifications received does not necessarily correlate with the number of confirmed cases in a setting.

The data is accurate at the time of publication and may be updated at a later date if we receive delayed information.

The release will run to April 2021, subject to review.

Providers must follow guidance from Public Health England (PHE) about what to do in the event of a reported case of coronavirus in a setting.

You can find numbers of childcare providers in Ofsted’s early years and childcare providers official statistics.

Published 30 October 2020
Last updated 25 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the number of cases for the week beginning 21 December as this was incomplete due to closures over the Christmas period. Also added data for weeks beginning 28 December 2021 and 4 January 2021.

  2. Added data for weeks beginning 14 and 21 December 2020.

  3. Added data for weeks beginning 30 November and 7 December 2020.

  4. Added data from 16 and 23 November 2020.

  5. Added data from 2 to 9 November 2020.

  6. Added data to cover 19 October to 1 November 2020.

  7. Updated the figures for the weeks commencing 5/10/2020 and 12/10/2020 to correct an error in the number of reported cases.

  8. First published.

    Ofsted research finds pupil motivation around remote education is a significant concern for parents and school leaders
    Resources
    A new report from Ofsted has found that pupils' engagement and motivat
    Remote education research
    Resources
    Ofsted's summary of findings on remote learning from several strands o
    College collaboration fund (CCF) projects
    Resources
    A summary of the projects developed using CCF funding.DocumentsProject