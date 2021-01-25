A summary of the projects developed using CCF funding.

Project summaries: College collaboration fund (CCF)

This document outlines the successful lead colleges and partner colleges’ aims and objectives. It also contains contact details you can use to get further information about the projects.

Published 25 January 2021