Guidance for headteachers and college principals on the 8 principles for promoting emotional health and wellbeing in schools and colleges.

Promoting children and young people’s emotional health and wellbeing

Ref: PHE publications gateway number: GW-1879PDF, 536KB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The 8 principles in this document are informed by evidence and practitioner feedback about what works, and if applied consistently and comprehensively will contribute towards helping protect and promote student emotional health and wellbeing (H&W). The document signposts to Ofsted inspection criteria, practice examples and resources to support implementation.

The document may also be of interest to:

  • school and college governing bodies
  • staff working in education settings
  • school nurses
  • local public health teams
  • academy chains
  • others with a role of promoting H&W of children and learners
Published 20 March 2015
Last updated 3 February 2021

  1. Updated 'Promoting children and young people’s emotional health and wellbeing'.

  2. First published.

