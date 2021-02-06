Update to the 2019 International Education Strategy highlighting progress, government support to the UK education sector and future priorities.

Documents

International Education Strategy: 2021 update: Supporting recovery, driving growth

HTML

International Education Strategy: 2021 update: Supporting recovery, driving growth (pdf version)

PDF, 2.78MB, 35 pages

Details

Since we published ‘International Education Strategy: global potential, global growth’ in 2019, the global context has changed. This includes the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has posed significant challenges for the education sector.

Our update proposes several areas to increase education exports recover and grow sustainably, including:

  • enhancing the international student experience from application to employment
  • a new international teaching qualification, International Qualified Teacher Status
  • increasing export opportunities for UK chartered professional bodies and UK special educational needs and disabilities providers
  • the Turing scheme, which will provide funding for students in universities, colleges and schools to undertake placements across the world

This 2021 update reaffirms our commitment to meet the 2 important ambitions set out in the 2019 report that by 2030 we will increase:

  • education exports to £35 billion per year
  • the numbers of international higher education students studying in the UK to 600,000 per year

Through this update, the government will work with the UK education sector to move from recovery to sustainable growth.

Published 6 February 2021