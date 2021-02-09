An investigation report on Galileo Multi Academy Trust

Documents

Investigation report: Galileo Multi Academy Trust

PDF, 361KB, 32 pages

Details

An investigation report by the Education and Skills Funding Agency on allegations which raised concerns about financial management and governance arrangements at Galileo Multi Academy Trust.

Published 9 February 2021