Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about being safe.

This training session supports the new statutory:

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • boundaries, privacy and feeling unsafe
  • asking for help and support
  • consent and communicating consent
  • sexual consent
  • abuse
  • rape and sexual assault
  • honour-based violence and forced marriage
  • female genital mutilation (FGM)
  • grooming
  • coercion
  • harassment

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

Related topics

When planning your curriculum, consider how you will link these topics.

Being safe is closely related to:

Published 16 March 2021