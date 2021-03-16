Characteristics of those enrolling at UK and NI higher education institutions, in the 2019/20 academic year.

Higher Level Apprenticeships (level 4/5) in Northern Ireland: 2017-18 to 2019-20
Resources
This official statistics release presents a range of analysis on the H
Millions of students back in class
Resources
94% of primary school children and 89% of secondary school students in
Laptops and tablets progress data as of 16 March 2021
Resources
Information about how many laptops and tablets that have been delivere

These statistics will be released in April 2021