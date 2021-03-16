Information about how many laptops and tablets that have been delivered or dispatched to local authorities and academy trusts.

Documents

Laptops tablets and connectivity progress data as of 16 March 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/laptops-and-tablets-data/2021-week-11

Details

For the 2020 to 2021 academic year, the Department for Education is providing laptops and tablets to schools, colleges, academy trusts and local authorities to support disadvantaged children access remote education during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Following the announcement on 5 January 2021 about a national lockdown and restricting attendance in schools and colleges, the scale of deliveries increased.

The data on explore education statistics shows how many laptops and tablets we have delivered or dispatched to date.

Published 16 March 2021