Multiple-choice test

KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Engineering function in the healthcare sector; roles, duties, interdependencies and reporting channels. Types of employers. Supply chain. Audits. Stakeholder requirements and priorities including the importance of continuity of service. Principles of clinical governance; its benefits for patients and staff. Back to Duty

K2: Technological development and innovation in the healthcare engineering sector. Industry 4.0. IT networking. Back to Duty

K3: Working in a clinical environment. The patient’s journey. Patient contact protocols. Patient safety, dignity, respect, confidentiality and Caldicott requirements. Personal health and safety when working in the clinical environment. Back to Duty

K4: Engineering standards and regulations. British Standards (BS). International Organisation for Standardisation standards (ISO). European Norm (EN). Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). What they are and how to use them. Back to Duty

K5: Medical protocols for infection prevention and biohazard control for example, cleaning and disinfection of tools, pre-work disinfection requirements, decontamination prior to disposal. Back to Duty

K6: Healthcare engineering industry regulations and guidelines. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency regulations. Care Quality Commission regulations. Health Technical Memorandums (HTMs). What they are and how to use them. Back to Duty

K7: Health and safety regulations. Health and Safety at Work Act. Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (CoSHH). Working in confined spaces. Lone working. Provision of Work Equipment Regulations (PUWER). Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations (LOLER). Electrical safety and compliance. Noise regulation. L8 Legionella. Slips trips and falls. Display Screen Equipment. The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations (RIDDOR). What they are and how to use them. Back to Duty

K8: Health and safety requirements: manual handling, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), risk assessments and method statements, specialist healthcare PPE, clinical risk assessments, signage and barriers. Back to Duty

K9: Environmental regulations and requirements. Environmental Protection Act. Sustainability. Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE). Hazardous waste regulations. Re-cyclable materials and waste disposal procedures. Energy monitoring. Data logging to optimise energy performance. The Climate Change Agreements. Carbon Reduction Commitment (CRC). What they are and how to use them. Back to Duty

K10: Planning techniques, time management, workflow, work scheduling, work plans and documents. Work categorisation systems. Back to Duty

K11: Communication techniques: verbal, written, electronic. Matching style to audience. Barriers in communication and how to overcome them. Engineering terminology. Back to Duty

K12: Report writing. Back to Duty

K13: Information technology: email, word processing, spreadsheets, work management systems. Back to Duty

K14: Documentation methods and requirements - electronic and paper. For example, job records, timekeeping, service reports, checklists and condemn notices. Back to Duty

K15: Data protection requirements: General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Information governance. Removal of patient identifiable data. Back to Duty

K16: Team working techniques. Equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. Back to Duty

K17: Training, mentoring and coaching techniques. How to pass on knowledge and provide guidance to customers or stakeholders. Back to Duty

K18: Financial constraints. Service level agreements. Back to Duty

K19: Machinery, tools, and equipment used in healthcare engineering. Purpose, safe correct use, maintenance, carriage and storage. Back to Duty

K20: Calibrated equipment requirements including calibration certificates. Back to Duty

K21: Stock and services considerations. Availability, stock lead times. Correct handling. The identification of equipment and parts. Function of parts, spares and components. Stock value. Faulty stock process. Returns process. Salvageability of parts to be removed. Back to Duty

K22: Manufacturers’ instructions: what they are and how to use them. Warranties: what they are and impact on engineering work. Back to Duty

K23: Statutory certificates including electricity certificates, theatre validations. Back to Duty

K24: Engineering representations, drawings, and graphical information. Back to Duty

K25: Engineering mathematical and scientific principles: calculations, conversions, flow rates and equipment sizing. Back to Duty

K26: Engineering materials and their properties; impact on use. Back to Duty

K27: Mechanical principles: motion and mechanics, storage and transfer of forces and energy in operation, motors and pumps. Back to Duty

K28: Electrical and electronic principles: principles of electricity and electronics, electric circuit theory, motors and pumps. Back to Duty

K29: Mechatronics principles: key components of integrated mechanical and electrical systems; their design and operation. Back to Duty

K30: Control systems principles. Back to Duty

K31: Energy consumption and usage profiling. Back to Duty

K32: Installation, commissioning and decommissioning practices and techniques. Back to Duty

K33: Maintenance practices and techniques: planned, preventative and predictive methods and frequency, and reactive. Back to Duty

K34: Fault finding and problem solving techniques: diagnostics, troubleshooting and testing for minor faults for example, component failure in system or circuit, lighting or socket failure, transformer issues, fire alarm system errors. Common causes of faults. Back to Duty

K35: Repair practices and techniques. Back to Duty

K36: Quality assurance principles and practice. Record keeping. Back to Duty

K37: Continuous improvement principles and practices for the benefit of the organisation, patient, client, or work process. For example, Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen. Back to Duty

K38: Option 1. Healthcare medical devices technician: Purpose and operation of devices and impact on service continuity: •diagnostic and therapeutic equipment: anaesthetic machines, patient ventilators, and critical life support machines •operating theatre and pathology equipment •monitoring and infusion devices •portable imaging equipment and scanners including hand, CT (Computerised Tomography) and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) •renal dialysis equipment •gas delivery systems •assistive technology. Back to Duty

K39: Option 1. Healthcare medical devices technician: Physiology and anatomy in relation to medical equipment. Back to Duty

K40: Option 1. Healthcare medical devices technician: BS EN 60601 and BS EN 62353 Safety testing of medical electrical equipment and medical electrical systems. Back to Duty

K41: Option 1. Healthcare medical devices technician: Quality control systems: medical devices directive, lifecycle management and hazard notices. Back to Duty

K42: Option 1. Healthcare medical devices technician: Networking and integration of healthcare medical devices - requirements for network connections between devices or systems. Back to Duty

K43: Option 2. Healthcare estates technician: Purpose and operation of estates; interconnections of systems and impact on service continuity: •critical theatre ventilation systems •life-critical medical electrical distribution for healthcare estates with back-up generators - Isolated Power Supply (IPS) and Uninterruptible Power pipeline Supply (UPS) •medical gas systems and medical air and vacuum •critical resilience back-up systems •high pressure gas supplies •high vacuum systems •medical sterilisation systems including sterlizers, washer disinfectors and ultrasonic cleaners •steam systems (clean steam, sterilisation) •hot and cold water systems •lifts (safety checks and safe rescue) and patient hoists •nurse call systems •fire safety systems •foul and storm drains •heat, light and power systems, including boilers •energy management systems •catering equipment maintenance •domestic services and portering equipment •security equipment maintenance. Back to Duty

K44: Healthcare estates technician. Estates engineering industry regulations and guidelines. Health Building Notes. Premises Assurance Model (PAM). What they are and how to use them. Back to Duty

K45: Option 2. Healthcare estates technician: Estates Health and safety regulations and requirements. Asbestos awareness. Working at height. Permits to work. Safety passports. Vehicle safety. Pressure Systems Safety Regulations (PSSR). Construction Skills Certification Scheme compliance. EH40 workplace exposure limits. Building Management System (BMS). Site survey requirements and processes. What they are and how to use them. Limits of role and role of specialist contractors on medical gas systems. Back to Duty

K46: Option 2. Healthcare estates technician: System resilience. Site wide energy infrastructure and the associated resilience needed to ensure continuity of service. Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Generators, Dual fuel systems. Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Plan and schedule own and others’ work. Back to Duty

S2: Monitor, obtain and check stock and supplies, and complete returns. Back to Duty

S3: Check tools and equipment including calibration records of test equipment where applicable. Complete maintenance of tools and equipment including calibration where required. Back to Duty

S4: Select and use hand tools, specialist tools and instruments including electrical safety test equipment. Back to Duty

S5: Store tools and equipment. Back to Duty

S6: Identify and document risks and hazards in the workplace. Advise on and apply control measures. Back to Duty

S7: Comply with health and safety regulations, legislation, and safe working practices including signage and barriers. Back to Duty

S8: Comply with any clinical restrictions in work area. For example, wearing healthcare PPE. Back to Duty

S9: Comply with statutory and organisation environmental and sustainability requirements: safe disposal of waste, re-cycling or re-use of materials and efficient use of resources. Back to Duty

S10: Follow manufacturers’ instructions and procedures. Back to Duty

S11: Follow standard operating procedures. Back to Duty

S12: Read and interpret information. For example, text, data, engineering drawings, job card, work instructions, risk assessments, method statements, operation manuals. Back to Duty

S13: Collect and record data. For example, energy usage, test results. Back to Duty

S14: Communicate with colleagues and stakeholders for example, patients, colleagues, managers,’ and the public – verbal, written or electronic. Use sector/industry terminology where appropriate. Back to Duty

S15: Negotiate with stakeholders such as clinical team or authorised person. For example, to access equipment or arrange system outage. Back to Duty

S16: Identify and report on progress and issues or concerns where applicable. Back to Duty

S17: Provide information, guidance, or training to colleagues or stakeholders. For example, clinical staff. Back to Duty

S18: Write reports. For example, adverse incident reports, technical investigations, equipment appraisals and specifications, improvement suggestions. Back to Duty

S19: Use information technology. For example, for document creation, communication, and information management. Back to Duty

S20: Enter information to record work activity. For example, job sheets, risk assessments, equipment service records, test results, handover documents and manufacturers' documentation, asset management records, work sheets, checklists, waste environmental records and any legal reporting requirements. Back to Duty

S21: Lock off and isolate equipment or systems. Back to Duty

S22: Complete commissioning checks. Back to Duty

S23: Assemble, position and fix equipment or components. Back to Duty

S24: Disconnect and remove equipment or components. Categorise equipment and components for re-use, disposal, or re-cycling. Complete storage measures to prevent deterioration. Back to Duty

S25: Assess condition of components and equipment. Identify action required. Back to Duty

S26: Apply maintenance practices and techniques. For example, clean, lubricate, replace parts. Back to Duty

S27: Use troubleshooting equipment and apply fault-finding and diagnostic testing procedures to identify faults. Back to Duty

S28: Replace, fit and repair components. Back to Duty

S29: Test and check equipment or system against quality and operational parameters. Back to Duty

S30: Use washer disinfectors, steam sterilisers or alternatives to decontaminate healthcare equipment and maintenance tools and equipment. Back to Duty

S31: Restore the work area on completion of the activity. Return resources and consumables. Back to Duty

S32: Apply continuous improvement techniques. Devise suggestions for improvement. Back to Duty

S33: Option 1: Healthcare medical devices technician. Calibrate healthcare equipment. Back to Duty

S34: Option 2: Healthcare estates technician. Design and cut, drill, weld as appropriate to produce basic parts, spares or components where consent to manufacture is given. Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Patient focus. For example, aims to maintain continuity of service and improve service, sensitive to clinical environment and maintains patient confidentiality. Back to Duty

B2: Prioritise health, safety, sustainability and the environment. Back to Duty

B3: Act professionally representing employer well. For example, respectful, friendly, courteous, tactful, uses appropriate language, instils confidence. Take account of equality and diversity considerations. Act in a non-discriminatory manner. Back to Duty

B4: Take responsibility. Completes work with minimal supervision. Knows own limitations and asks for help where needed. Back to Duty

B5: Team player. Keeps colleagues informed. Supports colleagues to complete work and develop. Considers implications of their own actions on others in the team. Back to Duty

B6: Adaptable. For example, responds positively to changing priorities and deadlines. Resilient under pressure. Manages multi-skilled tasks and works to deadlines. Back to Duty

B7: Committed to continued professional development. Keeps up to date with developments in the engineering industry and healthcare sector. Back to Duty

