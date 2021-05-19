A list of confirmed participants for the Diocesan multi-academy trust formation pilot and the Catholic turnaround trust pilot.

List of dioceses participating in the MAT formation pilot

Catholic turnaround trust pilot

The Secretary of State for Education announced these pilots on 28 April 2021. They were developed in partnership with the Church of England and the Catholic Education Service.

While there are a significant number of strong Church of England and Catholic multi-academy trusts, as a group, they have a smaller proportion of academies compared to non-Church schools. He explained the aims of the pilots during this speech.

Published 19 May 2021