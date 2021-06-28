The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about St Mary’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School.

Documents

VAR2146: St Mary’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

PDF, 120KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2146

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary controlled

School phase: primary

Local authority: Southampton City Council

Admission authority: local authority

Three-way partnership
Resources
OverviewTo make an apprenticeship successful everyone needs to be full
The induction to the apprenticeship
Resources
OverviewAn apprenticeship induction is much more than a conventional i
Behaviour management strategies, in-school units and managed moves: call for evidence
Resources
Summary We're seeking to understand how schools utilise their behaviou

Published 28 June 2021