Application form and guidance notes for postgraduate Doctoral students.

Documents

Postgraduate Doctoral Loan application form - 2019 to 2020

PDF, 1.14MB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Postgraduate Doctoral Loan notes - 2019 to 2020

HTML

Details

If you cannot apply online, apply by post using the ‘Postgraduate Loan Application’ form – the postal address is on the form.

Before applying for student finance, it’s important that you understand the terms and conditions of your loan.

Read the student finance privacy notice to find out how the information you provide will be used.

You can find postgraduate Doctoral application forms and guidance notes for other academic years here:

Published 29 June 2021
Last updated 9 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Removed the terms and conditions PDF and replaced with a link to the terms and conditions HTML page.

  2. First published.

