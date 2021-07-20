Providers should use this form for first time requests or request to top up an existing allocation below £45,000 for the 2021 to 2022 funding year.

Documents

AEB performance request form

XLSM, 283KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

AEB Performance Management review July 2021

At the July 2021 performance management review, providers can submit a request for a 19 to 24 traineeship and ESFA funded National Skills fund allocation for the first time if you hold a ESFA Funded AEB contract.

There is also an opportunity to request a top up allocation for those with a current 2021 to 2022- 19 to 24 traineeship, ESFA funded National Skills fund, or 16 to 18 traineeships allocation below £45,000.

Full details and guidance is available within the form.

The deadline for submission is 5pm Tuesday 3 August 2021. Previous versions of request forms will not be accepted.

Published 16 September 2020
Last updated 20 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the Adult Education Budget (AEB) performance management request form. Providers should use this form for first time requests or request to top up an existing allocation below £45,000 for the 2021 to 2022 funding year.

  2. We have updated the AEB performance management request form for 2020 to 2021 claims.

  3. First published.

    Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education [MS No.4/2021]
    Resources
    This treaty was presented to Parliament in July 2021.DocumentsGlobal C
    Development Matters
    Resources
    Non-statutory curriculum guidance for the early years foundation stage
    SLC Supplier Spend June 2021
    Resources
    As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it