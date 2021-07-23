Rediscover Summer activity booklet

Activities for primary school age children to do with parents, friends and family at home and outside this summer.

The Rediscover Summer home activity booklet provides primary school age children with free and fun ideas and activities to do, both at home and outside, with friends and families this summer.

It aims to inspire children and families to get out and about, and make the most of the summer safely. With this in mind, some of the activities may, depending on the age of the child, need the help or permission of a grown-up to ensure they can be enjoyed in a safe way.

We have left it to parents’ and carers’ discretion, to decide which activities would be best done accompanied, based on the needs of their child.

Published 23 July 2021