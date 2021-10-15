Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Ms Patricia Davies

PDF, 255KB, 21 pages

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Patricia Davies

Teacher reference number: 9435715

Teacher’s date of birth: 28 June 1961

Location teacher worked: London, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 20 September 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Patricia Davies, formerly employed in insert London, south east England

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

