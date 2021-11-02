The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Leys Primary and Nursery School.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2182: Leys Primary and Nursery School

PDF, 124KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2182

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Hertfordshire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Risk assessment methodology for good state-funded schools
Resources
This is the risk assessment process that Ofsted uses to assist in sche
Queensâ€™ School: 1 November 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Queensâ
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Thomas Burrough
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap

Published 2 November 2021