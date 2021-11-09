Details of providers who made successful bids for post-16 capacity funding.

Applies to England

Post-16 Capacity Fund 2021 to 2022: successful applications

The Department for Education (DfE) has allocated funding for 39 projects at post-16 providers.

These projects include:

  • sixth form colleges
  • further education colleges
  • 16-19 academies
  • free schools
  • a university technical college

We’ve let all bidders know the outcome of their application.

If you need further advice, contact us at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 9 November 2021