Conditions and requirements, and corresponding guidance, applying to GCSE qualifications being awarded in 2022.

Applies to England

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for ancient history (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/15HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for art and design (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/16HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for astronomy (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/17HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for citizenship studies (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/18HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for combined science (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/19HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for dance (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/21HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for design and technology (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/22HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for drama (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/23HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for engineering (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/24HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for English language and certificate requirements (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/25HTML

GCSE subject-level guidance for English language (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/37HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for English literature (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/26HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for film studies (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/27HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for food preparation and nutrition (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/28HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for geography (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/29HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for geology (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/30HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for history (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/31HTML

GCSE subject-level guidance for history (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/38HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for media studies (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/32HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for modern foreign languages and certificate requirements (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/33HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for music (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/34HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for physical education (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/35HTML

GCSE subject-level conditions and requirements for single science (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/36HTML

The conditions and requrements on this page apply only in respect of GCSEs being awarded in 2022. Awarding organisations must also comply with:

  • our General Conditions of Recognition, which apply to all awarding organisations and qualifications
  • our GCSE qualification-level conditions and requirements
  • all relevant regulatory documents

For awarding of GCSEs in years other than 2022, see our standard GCSE subject-level conditions.

Published 11 November 2021