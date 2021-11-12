Office for Students releases latest 2021 analysis on senior staff pay

The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) has published new analysis, "Senior staff remuneration: Analysis of the 2019-20 disclosures" on the pay of senior university staff in England.

The figures include details of salary, allowances, or other forms of renumeration for vice chancellors as well as information on staff paid over £100,000 a year for the 2019-20 academic year.

This analysis only accounts for the earliest months of the pandemic.

It shows that the average pay for vice chancellors has plateaued - although there remains significant variation across the sector.

Total remuneration paid to vice chancellors and other heads of higher education providers fell in 60 providers, while it rose in 93.

Pay increases for vice chancellors are lower, on average, than the 1.8 per cent increase recommended for university staff during this time.

The report also sets out details of pay ratios between the heads of providers and staff, as well as explaining details of anomalous salaries that may have occurred due to staff changes, bonuses or retirements.

The analysis found that, for the academic year 2019-20, the percentage of university staff who were paid a basic salary of £100,000 or more was 1.8 per cent, a rise of 0.1 percentage points since the previous year.

Commenting on the data, Nicola Dandridge, chief executive at the OfS, said:

“This new report provides important information about senior staff pay at universities, and ensures that this information is made available to students, staff and members of the public.

“These figures demonstrate that – across the sector as a whole – pay increases for vice chancellors were lower than the increases recommended for all university staff. But that should not disguise the fact that some of these salaries, and the differences in pay between vice chancellors and academic staff, will appear very high. Those universities should not be surprised to be asked difficult questions about this.

“Vice chancellors’ pay is set by the universities themselves, not the OfS. Leading a university is a complex and difficult role that requires great flexibility, knowledge and experience, and it is right that those who excel in these roles should be properly rewarded.

“However, where there are instances of an imbalance in pay at universities, it is important that this information is freely available and open to scrutiny. As part of our reporting requirements, universities and colleges must provide and publish a justification for the remuneration of the head of their institution. The OfS will continue to publish this information, giving everyone with an interest in higher education the opportunity to see levels of pay at individual institutions, as well as the trends across the sector as a whole.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“Vice chancellor salaries must be justifiable and should not be excessive - and the Office for Students has powers to take action if this isn’t the case.

“Universities receive significant amounts of public funding, which is why we expect them to deliver good value for their students as well as prioritising investment in courses which lead to high paid jobs.

“Achieving better value for students and the taxpayer and driving up the quality of higher education provision are priorities for this Government.”

Higher education providers are autonomous institutions, and they are responsible for setting the pay and working conditions offered to their staff, including vice-chancellors (VCs).

Where issues with senior staff pay lead to concerns, the Office for Students (OfS) may carry out an independent review to ensure that a provider’s governance arrangements are fit for purpose.

Office for Students publishes first annual analysis of senior staff pay

12th Feb 2019: Newly published data and analysis around senior pay can act as a benchmark, helping universities to reduce senior pay where necessary.

The data, the first annual publication from the higher education regulator the Office for Students, looks at the pay of vice chancellors and other senior staff for 2017-18. The Office for Students became fully operational in April 2018.

The analysis shows that 1.5 per cent of staff in the sector received a basic salary of more than £100,000 a year in 2017-18 (up from 1.3 per cent in 2016-17). The proportion of staff receiving a basic salary of greater than £100,000 fell at 48 providers.

The report also sets out details of pay ratios between the heads of providers and all staff.

Commenting on the data, Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students, said:

'This important data sets out how English universities and other higher education providers remunerated their senior staff in 2017-18. While the Office for Students was not fully operational during much of the year in question, the data helps us understand more about pay for senior staff in higher education.

'It is not for the Office for Students to set a vice chancellor’s pay. We understand that running a university is a significant and complex task, and it is right that those who excel in their roles should be well rewarded. Despite this, where pay is out of kilter, or salary increases at the top outstrip pay awards to other staff, vice chancellors should be prepared to answer tough questions from their staff, student bodies and the public.

'It is good to see signs of pay restraint at some universities, with some vice chancellors refusing a salary increase. A number of governing bodies have reduced the basic pay of their vice chancellor, though we acknowledge that it can be difficult to revisit contractual obligations while a vice chancellor is in post. We expect to see further progress next year.

'Universities receive significant funding, both in the form of direct grant drawn from public taxation as well as funding from student loans. It is important that both students and the public can be assured that they are receiving value for money for this funding, and restraining excessive senior pay is part of this. Universities – and individual vice chancellors – need to be confident that they can justify the pay that they receive. They should, as a minimum, be following the Committee of University Chairs’ senior staff remuneration code, and be prepared to respond decisively where an individual’s pay is excessive.'

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said:

"While universities are autonomous institutions, around 45% of English institutions’ income in 2016/17 came through upfront public funding, so they are rightly subject to public scrutiny.

"Of course salaries need to be competitive, but high pay must be justified by high performance on objectives such as widening participation for disadvantaged groups, low dropout rates, growing export earnings and pioneering innovative research.

"We set up the Office for Students to look out for students’ interests and it is absolutely right that the OfS demands greater transparency from universities by requiring them to justify the pay and benefits of their vice chancellors. We have given the OfS powers to take action if universities do not do this and we expect them to be used where necessary."