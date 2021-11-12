 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Office for Students releases latest 2021 analysis on senior staff pay

Details
Hits: 2250

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Nicola Dandridge, chief executive at the OfS

The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) has published new analysis, "Senior staff remuneration: Analysis of the 2019-20 disclosures" on the pay of senior university staff in England. 

The figures include details of salary, allowances, or other forms of renumeration for vice chancellors as well as information on staff paid over £100,000 a year for the 2019-20 academic year.

This analysis only accounts for the earliest months of the pandemic.

It shows that the average pay for vice chancellors has plateaued - although there remains significant variation across the sector.

Total remuneration paid to vice chancellors and other heads of higher education providers fell in 60 providers, while it rose in 93.

Pay increases for vice chancellors are lower, on average, than the 1.8 per cent increase recommended for university staff during this time.

The report also sets out details of pay ratios between the heads of providers and staff, as well as explaining details of anomalous salaries that may have occurred due to staff changes, bonuses or retirements.

The analysis found that, for the academic year 2019-20, the percentage of university staff who were paid a basic salary of £100,000 or more was 1.8 per cent, a rise of 0.1 percentage points since the previous year.

Commenting on the data, Nicola Dandridge, chief executive at the OfS, said:

“This new report provides important information about senior staff pay at universities, and ensures that this information is made available to students, staff and members of the public.

“These figures demonstrate that – across the sector as a whole – pay increases for vice chancellors were lower than the increases recommended for all university staff. But that should not disguise the fact that some of these salaries, and the differences in pay between vice chancellors and academic staff, will appear very high. Those universities should not be surprised to be asked difficult questions about this.

“Vice chancellors’ pay is set by the universities themselves, not the OfS. Leading a university is a complex and difficult role that requires great flexibility, knowledge and experience, and it is right that those who excel in these roles should be properly rewarded.

“However, where there are instances of an imbalance in pay at universities, it is important that this information is freely available and open to scrutiny. As part of our reporting requirements, universities and colleges must provide and publish a justification for the remuneration of the head of their institution. The OfS will continue to publish this information, giving everyone with an interest in higher education the opportunity to see levels of pay at individual institutions, as well as the trends across the sector as a whole.”

Passion4Hospitality one-day event for students, graduates, and apprentices announces weighty line up of industry speakers
Sector News
#P4H2021 - Led by keynote speaker and Institute of Hospitality (IoH) c
The first Level 5 Coaching Professional Learner completes their End-Point Assessment in the UK.
Sector News
Gavin Evans, Chief Executive at Future, Barking and Dagenham Youth Zon
MANCHESTER OFFICE MARKET SET TO BE FUELLED BY GROWTH IN SMES SAYS CLUTTONS
Sector News
Manchesterâ€™s office market could see a boost thanks to its 22,850 SM

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“Vice chancellor salaries must be justifiable and should not be excessive - and the Office for Students has powers to take action if this isn’t the case.

“Universities receive significant amounts of public funding, which is why we expect them to deliver good value for their students as well as prioritising investment in courses which lead to high paid jobs.

“Achieving better value for students and the taxpayer and driving up the quality of higher education provision are priorities for this Government.”

Higher education providers are autonomous institutions, and they are responsible for setting the pay and working conditions offered to their staff, including vice-chancellors (VCs). 

Where issues with senior staff pay lead to concerns, the Office for Students (OfS) may carry out an independent review to ensure that a provider’s governance arrangements are fit for purpose.

Office for Students publishes first annual analysis of senior staff pay 

12th Feb 2019: Newly published data and analysis around senior pay can act as a benchmark, helping universities to reduce senior pay where necessary.

The data, the first annual publication from the higher education regulator the Office for Students, looks at the pay of vice chancellors and other senior staff for 2017-18. The Office for Students became fully operational in April 2018.

The analysis shows that 1.5 per cent of staff in the sector received a basic salary of more than £100,000 a year in 2017-18 (up from 1.3 per cent in 2016-17). The proportion of staff receiving a basic salary of greater than £100,000 fell at 48 providers.

The report also sets out details of pay ratios between the heads of providers and all staff.

nicola dandridge100x100Commenting on the data, Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students, said:

'This important data sets out how English universities and other higher education providers remunerated their senior staff in 2017-18. While the Office for Students was not fully operational during much of the year in question, the data helps us understand more about pay for senior staff in higher education.

'It is not for the Office for Students to set a vice chancellor’s pay. We understand that running a university is a significant and complex task, and it is right that those who excel in their roles should be well rewarded. Despite this, where pay is out of kilter, or salary increases at the top outstrip pay awards to other staff, vice chancellors should be prepared to answer tough questions from their staff, student bodies and the public.

'It is good to see signs of pay restraint at some universities, with some vice chancellors refusing a salary increase. A number of governing bodies have reduced the basic pay of their vice chancellor, though we acknowledge that it can be difficult to revisit contractual obligations while a vice chancellor is in post. We expect to see further progress next year.

'Universities receive significant funding, both in the form of direct grant drawn from public taxation as well as funding from student loans. It is important that both students and the public can be assured that they are receiving value for money for this funding, and restraining excessive senior pay is part of this. Universities – and individual vice chancellors – need to be confident that they can justify the pay that they receive. They should, as a minimum, be following the Committee of University Chairs’ senior staff remuneration code, and be prepared to respond decisively where an individual’s pay is excessive.' 

damian hinds100x100Education Secretary Damian Hinds said:

"While universities are autonomous institutions, around 45% of English institutions’ income in 2016/17 came through upfront public funding, so they are rightly subject to public scrutiny.

"Of course salaries need to be competitive, but high pay must be justified by high performance on objectives such as widening participation for disadvantaged groups, low dropout rates, growing export earnings and pioneering innovative research.

"We set up the Office for Students to look out for students’ interests and it is absolutely right that the OfS demands greater transparency from universities by requiring them to justify the pay and benefits of their vice chancellors. We have given the OfS powers to take action if universities do not do this and we expect them to be used where necessary."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted: Lack of foster carers mean children missing out on support
Sector News
A continued lack of capacity in the foster care sector is leading to v
Passion4Hospitality one-day event for students, graduates, and apprentices announces weighty line up of industry speakers
Sector News
#P4H2021 - Led by keynote speaker and Institute of Hospitality (IoH) c
The first Level 5 Coaching Professional Learner completes their End-Point Assessment in the UK.
Sector News
Gavin Evans, Chief Executive at Future, Barking and Dagenham Youth Zon
Men’s Health Month: A third of men say their workplace has no processes to support mental health
Sector News
With November marking Men’s Health month, new research has revealed
MANCHESTER OFFICE MARKET SET TO BE FUELLED BY GROWTH IN SMES SAYS CLUTTONS
Sector News
Manchester’s office market could see a boost thanks to its 22,850 SM
WaFunda partnership takes Blackbullion into South Africa to support financial wellbeing
Sector News
@Blackbullion, the financial wellbeing #FinTech company for students,
Oldham College Stars Ready for WorldSkills UK Finals
Sector News
@OLDHAMCOLLEGE has four super-talented learners competing for prestigi
Students honour the fallen
Sector News
11 November 2021, Newbury, Berkshire – Uniformed Public Services stu
Coursera launches LevelSets to help learners determine their proficiency in key business, technology and data skills
Sector News
@Coursera Launches LevelSets to Help Learners Develop Critical Skills
Contingency plans confirmed for GCSEs, AS and A level exams
Sector News
@Education and @Ofqual have confirmed contingency plans in the event t
Without plan to get real wages rising, GDP growth will be stuck in slow lane
Sector News
Commenting on the latest GDP figures published today (Thursday), which
Helping young carers access the support they need - Landmark study on satellite-enabled support for carers
Sector News
A team of researchers @FalmouthUni have been awarded Health Research A

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison has published a new article: Durable and Perishable Skills Better Reflect What Employers Need Than Soft and Hard Skills 57 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hours ago

The latest podcasts from FE News for 11/12/2021 - https://t.co/CTQCkEPMdr
View Original Tweet

Antonia Taylor
Antonia Taylor has published a new article: WaFunda partnership takes Blackbullion into South Africa to support financial wellbeing 13 hours 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6255)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page