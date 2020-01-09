 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

MPs vote against seeking to negotiate UK participation in #Erasmus+

Details
Hits: 1980

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#ErasmusPlus - MPs vote against seeking to negotiate full membership of the EU’s Erasmus+ education and youth programme after #Brexit

MPs have voted (8 Jan) against New Clause 10 being read a second time, by 344 votes to 254. 

This new clause would have required the Government to seek to negotiate continuing full membership of the EU’s Erasmus+ education and youth programme.

Lords debate report on #Brexit and UK participation in the Erasmus and Horizon programmes

The House of Lords debated the EU Home Affairs Sub-Committee’s report on Brexit: the Erasmus and Horizon Programmes on 1st April 2019

The debate was being moved by Lord Jay of Ewelme the Chairman of the Committee and Viscount Younger of Leckie responded on behalf of the Government.

The Committee called on the Government to clarify its plans for future UK access to the EU’s international mobility and research programmes, ‘Erasmus+’ and ‘Horizon 2020’, and successor arrangements which are due to start in 2021.

The Committee found that participation in these programmes provides clear benefits to the UK beyond simply grant funding, including access to networks, connections, and opportunities to collaborate with European partners built over decades of close cooperation.

It would be a formidable challenge – and risky - to try to replicate these benefits at a national level. The Committee therefore calls on the Government to see full UK participation in the successor programmes, as an associated third country.

In a ‘no deal’ scenario, the Government has said it would underwrite funding to preserve the UK’s access to these programmes until the end of 2020. However, contingency plans recently published by the EU would only allow continued UK participation in projects that have already started before exit day, and (for Erasmus) up to a maximum of 12 months.

The Committee urged the Government to explain how this would be administered and how it would replace major research funding schemes not open to non-EU and non-associated countries: the European Research Council grants and Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, which account for about 44% of total UK receipts from Horizon 2020.

Other members listed to speak included:

Advertisement

Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star
Sector News
An aspiring young rugby player from South Shields has been selected fo
Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships
Sector News
New @E_T_Foundation programme to support embedding of maths and Englis
Action needed to avert the growing crisis in language learning
Sector News
The @HEPI_news Higher Education Policy Instituteâ€™s latest report, A

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star
Sector News
An aspiring young rugby player from South Shields has been selected fo
Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships
Sector News
New @E_T_Foundation programme to support embedding of maths and Englis
New Year Honours for South Eastern Regional College Employees
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating recognition of tw
Supporting schools to improve standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/08/supporting-schools-to-improve-
Action needed to avert the growing crisis in language learning
Sector News
The @HEPI_news Higher Education Policy Institute’s latest report, A
No regrets for Walkerburn entrepreneur Ross
Sector News
If anybody knows the benefits of studying @BordersCollege it’s Ross
The Influence of Social Media on Young People
Sector News
Many UK adults rely on social media for a variety of reasons, but the
50th Anniversary Celebrations Kick Off for Exeter College
Sector News
The new year represents a momentous occasion in the history of @Exeter
Inspired Sheffield College students shoot for the moon after winning placements with WANdisco
Sector News
Students from The Sheffield College have won 45-day industry placement
Rethinking Apprenticeships: People learn best by doing, and do best by learning
Sector News
#Apprenticeships have been part of the fabric of our society for the p
SEETEC CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PEOPLE IN ACHIEVING CAREER GOALS
Sector News
THE SKY’S THE LIMIT FOR #APPRENTICESFrom project management to busin
Novatech Ltd Turn Royal Navy Reserves Training Virtual With New RHIB Simulators
Sector News
The Royal Navy’s Pac 24 RHIBs are used for search and rescue, transf

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gateshead College
Gateshead College has published a new article: Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star 2 minutes ago
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships 37 minutes ago
Osborne Training
Osborne Training added a new event 1 hour

AAT Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Accounting - Osborne...

What is AAT Level 3 AAT Level 3 qualification is an Advanced level of AAT qualification. This Advanced course will give successful candidates the...

  • Sunday, 01 March 2020 12:00 PM
  • London, Watford, Birmingham

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page