 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CoSector – University of London and Haplo announce partnership to provide flexible research solutions for UK universities

Details
Hits: 384
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

CoSector – University of London, the provider of digital services to over 100 HE and FE institutions has partnered with Haplo, a leader in research information management solutions, to provide its university clients with improved repository solutions for academic research.

Haplo provides research management systems to universities, benefiting academics, students and research managers. CoSector customers can now have a comprehensive real-time picture of every aspect of the repository, accessible via an online platform. Progress reports and workflow progression can now also be actioned with a one touch process.

Researchers can now store all their information related to a project together, in one place. The flexible data model can represent any type of information and manage datasets, including traditional and non-traditional output types in one repository.

Institutions are having to deal with complex, and sometimes contradictory demands – on the one hand they are required to have all of their research as openly available as possible, and on the other hand there is a real need to keep some research restricted, both because of UK legislation and also individual agreements with funders or publishers. A secure, yet flexible repository solution provides a “one-stop shop” for researchers to manage their research information, and a unified system for administrators to view and report on research output activity at their institution.

The partnership will also help support CoSector’s university clients in preparation for the next Research Excellence Framework (REF) – the UK’s system for assessing the quality of research in UK higher education institutions, which will be conducted in 2021.

Jennifer Summers, Managing Director and Founder of Haplo, said:

“Haplo’s open source repository has been built in close collaboration with our user community. To be able to team up with a leading organisation like CoSector, who also believe in that collaborative process, is a really positive step in ensuring the technology reflects and supports each institution’s unique requirements. CoSector’s extensive experience and expert knowledge of repositories, coupled with their strong service ethic make them an ideal partner for institutions moving to Haplo.”

James Silcock, Commercial Director at CoSector – University of London said:

“CoSector and Haplo share the same attitudes and ways of working – we engage with our community of HE and FE experts, we listen to what they want and need, and we work with them in partnership to develop valuable solutions.

Advertisement

Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans
Sector News
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech
Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t
CNet Training Launch Digital Badges for All Certified Individuals
Sector News
CNet Trainingâ€™s Credentials Go DigitalCNet has announced another fir

“Partnering with Haplo will allow our customers to prepare for the next Research Excellence Framework and enables them to have a comprehensive real-time picture of every aspect of their individual repositories whilst retaining the ethos of the open source community.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans
Sector News
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech
Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t
Barton Peveril’s National College Footballer
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Gus Banhire has been selecte
FutureLearn announces the University of Surrey as new partner
Sector News
@UniOfSurrey has partnered with @FutureLearnThe University of Surrey h
CNet Training Launch Digital Badges for All Certified Individuals
Sector News
CNet Training’s Credentials Go DigitalCNet has announced another fir
Coleg Cambria says goodbye to chief executive David Jones OBE
Sector News
THE enduring and positive impact of David Jones on education and the e
East Sussex College student with sight loss condition to make two aerial drops for eye research charity
Sector News
East Sussex College Eastbourne student Nathan Dunbar will take part in
Creative Media students hustings coverage goes viral
Sector News
Students from East Sussex College Hastings have used their film making
Global College Network conference comes to Sussex
Sector News
Earlier this month East Sussex College co-hosted the annual Global Col
The Best Student Accommodation Winners Have Been Announced
Sector News
The ‘TripAdvisor for Students’ website, StudentCrowd have collecte
Stood Up - Cardiff and Vale College students appear on stage with Jack Whitehall
Sector News
Performing Arts students from Cardiff and Vale College have appeared o
South Eastern Regional College Apprentices secure Engineers of Tomorrow Award
Sector News
Two Fire and Security apprentices, Adam Smylie and Scott McNab from So

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page