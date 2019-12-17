CoSector – University of London and Haplo announce partnership to provide flexible research solutions for UK universities

CoSector – University of London, the provider of digital services to over 100 HE and FE institutions has partnered with Haplo, a leader in research information management solutions, to provide its university clients with improved repository solutions for academic research.

Haplo provides research management systems to universities, benefiting academics, students and research managers. CoSector customers can now have a comprehensive real-time picture of every aspect of the repository, accessible via an online platform. Progress reports and workflow progression can now also be actioned with a one touch process.

Researchers can now store all their information related to a project together, in one place. The flexible data model can represent any type of information and manage datasets, including traditional and non-traditional output types in one repository.

Institutions are having to deal with complex, and sometimes contradictory demands – on the one hand they are required to have all of their research as openly available as possible, and on the other hand there is a real need to keep some research restricted, both because of UK legislation and also individual agreements with funders or publishers. A secure, yet flexible repository solution provides a “one-stop shop” for researchers to manage their research information, and a unified system for administrators to view and report on research output activity at their institution.

The partnership will also help support CoSector’s university clients in preparation for the next Research Excellence Framework (REF) – the UK’s system for assessing the quality of research in UK higher education institutions, which will be conducted in 2021.

Jennifer Summers, Managing Director and Founder of Haplo, said:

“Haplo’s open source repository has been built in close collaboration with our user community. To be able to team up with a leading organisation like CoSector, who also believe in that collaborative process, is a really positive step in ensuring the technology reflects and supports each institution’s unique requirements. CoSector’s extensive experience and expert knowledge of repositories, coupled with their strong service ethic make them an ideal partner for institutions moving to Haplo.”

James Silcock, Commercial Director at CoSector – University of London said:

“CoSector and Haplo share the same attitudes and ways of working – we engage with our community of HE and FE experts, we listen to what they want and need, and we work with them in partnership to develop valuable solutions.

“Partnering with Haplo will allow our customers to prepare for the next Research Excellence Framework and enables them to have a comprehensive real-time picture of every aspect of their individual repositories whilst retaining the ethos of the open source community.”